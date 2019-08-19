Top events today: Essar Steel case, curbs to be eased in Kashmir, and more

Supreme Court hearing of insolvency case

The Supreme Court will hear the insolvency case today. The top court had deffered hearing in the case on 7 August, saying the matter should be decided in light of fresh challenges following recent amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

A division bench heard the submissions by operational creditors and agreed to adjourn the case till 19 August.

Prasad to meet leaders of electronics industry

IT Minister will meet CEOs of electronics companies on Monday to discuss the industry's concerns and deliberate on measures to boost sectoral growth and improve export prospects.

An official privy to the development said that the IT Ministry has called the industry's top brass, including heads of companies like Apple, Samsung, Flextronics, Foxconn, Dell, Ericsson, Intel and others, for the ensuing meeting. Read more

Schools, educational institutions in Kashmir likely to reopen: Report

All schools and educational institutions in Kashmir will reopen from August 19, sources in the administration said on Friday.

Earlier, J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik had directed the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and all government offices to resume normal functioning from Friday. Read more

NSE's clearing corporation to start interoperability in currency derivatives

NSE Clearing Ltd on Wednesday said it will implement interoperability in the currency derivatives segment from August 19, 2019.

The interoperability among clearing corporations allows trading members to clear trades through a firm of their choice instead of going through the clearing corporation owned by the bourse on which the trade was executed. Read more

SC verdict on Tarun Tejpal's plea in sexual harassment case

The Supreme Court on Monday is likely to rule on senior journalist Tarun Tejpal's appeal to quash charges in an alleged sexual assault case lodged against him by a former colleague.

The Goa Police has said there are "contemporaneous" WhatsApp messages and e-mails which showed that Tejpal, founder and former editor of Tehelka magazine, should face trial in the case. Read more