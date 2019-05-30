Top events today: Modi's swearing-in, Cricket World Cup, and more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today

Modi to take oath as PM for second consecutive term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath along with a new council of ministers on Thursday for a second term, as suspense mounted on who will get the Big Four berths--Home, Finance, Defence and External Affairs. Top opposition leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, corporate honchos, film stars, chief ministers and a galaxy of leaders from BIMSTEC countries will be on hand to watch President Ram Nath Kovind administer the oath of office and secrecy to 68-year-old Modi and his ministerial colleagues at the forecourt of majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Cricket World Cup begins: England to take on S Africa

England will put four years of planning to the test when they face South Africa in the opening match of the 2019 World Cup at the Oval on Thursday.

Overall, many experts have said this will be the most exciting World Cup in recent times with each of the ten teams playing each other in a marathon round robin format. Besides England, Virat Kohli's India and Aaron Finch's Australia are the other favourites with West Indies and New Zealand tipped as the dark horses.

RCom creditors to meet today

The committee of creditors of debt-ridden telecom firm Reliance Communications is scheduled to meet on Thursday, the company said in a regulatory note. "...a meeting of committee of creditors will be held on May 30, 2019," RCom said in the note on Wednesday. The Anil Ambani-led firm is under the corporate insolvency resolution process, and Mumbai bench of the Company Law Tribunal has appointed Pradeep Kumar Sethi to manage affairs, business and assets of RCom as interim resolution professional.

Corporate results

Companies including Coal India, DB Realty, IDBI Bank, MMTC, Nalco and ONGC will declare their Q4 and FY19 results on Thursday.

Uttarakhand board to release Class 10, 12 results

Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 results today