Top events today: Trading restrictions on Jet, Odisha budget, and more

Before you start your day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Odisha FY20 budget to trading restrictions on Jet Airways shares, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today.

Odisha budget FY20 on June 28

The Odisha government will present the annual budget for FY20 on Friday during the first phase of the Assembly session. Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the full-fledged budget. Read more...





Trading restrictions on Jet Airways shares

Stock exchanges will impose restrictions on trading in Jet Airways shares from Friday as part of preventive surveillance measures to curb excessive volatility. There are restrictions in trading of shares that are under Trade for Trade Segment. Read more...

Pakistan airspace closed for Indian flights till June 28

Pakistan’s air base will be closed only till June 28 for all Indian flights. Towards the end of May, Pakistan had extended for a fortnight the airspace closure for a fortnight which expired on June 14. Read more...

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs to meet to discuss water issues

The chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would meet "officially" for the first time in almost three years on Friday to sort out differences related to water issues. Both CMs Jagan and KCR are expected to hold one-on-one meeting. Read more...

SC to hear ex-AAP MLA's plea on disqualification notice on June 28

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a petition filed by a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Devender Sehrawat, challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Speaker under the anti-defection law for joining the BJP. Read more...