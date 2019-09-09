Top events today: President Kovind's 3-nation visit, COP 14, and more

President Kovind leaves for three-nation tour

President on Sunday night left for a visit to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of those countries to strengthen bilateral ties. "To continue India's engagement and boost the bilateral relations with Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia, PresidentKovind emplanes for State visits with a high level delegation," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted. Read More

PM Modi to address COP 14 to UNCCD in Greater Noida on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. "At 11:15 AM tomorrow morning, PM @narendramodi will address the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to UNCCD being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This conference will add to the global discourse on issues relating to the environment, especially land management," the Office of the Prime Minister of India tweeted. Read More

Gold bond price issue opens Monday: RBI

Price of the next tranche of the Sovereign Gold Bond issue opening on September 9 has been fixed at Rs 3,890 per gram, the Reserve Bank said on Friday. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2019-20 - Series IV will be opened for subscription from September 9 to 13, 2019. Further, the government has decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram for those investors applying online and making payment for the purchase of the bond through digital mode. Read More