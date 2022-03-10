Top headlines: 5 states to know election results, Op Ganga nears finish

JUST IN
Indian Railways to spend Rs 1 trn on developing and procuring assets, the ministry planned to begin capital expenditure in April itself, said senior officials

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Vote counting in Uttarakhand, UP, Goa, Punjab from 8 am; Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Results of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be out today. The last evacuation flight for Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga' is scheduled for Thursday. Read more about these headlines and other top headlines for the day in our morning newswrap.

Election results LIVE: Counting in Uttarakhand, UP, Goa, Punjab from 8 am

Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, UP, Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes to the legislative assemblies of Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur will begin at 8 am today. Number of seats in the five states are as follows: Uttar Pradesh (403), Punjab (117 seats), Uttarakhand (70 seats), Manipur (60 seats) and Goa (40 seats). Read more

Apple may be challenged by Aramco as world's most valuable firm

Oil giant Saudi Aramco is narrowing the gap with Apple Inc. for the title of the world’s most valuable company. Benefiting from oil prices hitting the highest since 2008, Aramco shares have jumped 15% in less than three weeks, giving it a market capitalization of over $2.3 trillion. Shares in iPhone maker Apple, meanwhile, have fallen 11% this year amid a broad market selloff, reducing its market value to about $2.6 trillion. Read more

Infra push: Railways to spend Rs 1 trn on developing and procuring assets

As part of the government’s infrastructure push, the Indian Railways is planning to spend more than Rs 1 trillion on developing and procuring assets. The national transporter intends to procure 90,000 wagons over the next three fiscal years, for which the process of floating tenders will begin on March 16. The estimated cost of this is around Rs 31,000 crore. Read more

Due diligence may delay Future deal; stakeholders to seek more time from SC

In the midst of a long-drawn tripartite legal battle involving Reliance Industries, Amazon and the Future Group, carrying out due diligence of assets belonging to Kishore Biyani’s retail business has turned out to be a challenge. To work out the modalities of due diligence, the stakeholders would need time, according to people close to the Amazon-Future-RIL case. Read more

Last evacuation flight under 'Operation Ganga' likely to be on Thursday

India is set to wind up on Thursday its evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga' that was launched 12 days ago to bring back Indian nationals following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Over 17,000 Indians, mostly students, have been evacuated so far under the mission. The last flight is scheduled for Thursday evening, people familiar with the development said. Read more

First Published: Thu, March 10 2022. 07:46 IST

