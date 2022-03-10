Top headlines: 5 states to know election results, Op Ganga nears finish

-
ALSO READ
What is Operation Ganga?
TMS Ep119: Climate change, Madhabi Puri Buch, markets, Operation Ganga
Election results LIVE: Counting in Uttarakhand, UP, Goa, Punjab from 8 am
Operation Ganga: 6,400 Indians evacuated on 15 flights in 24 hours
Live: Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, India to finish evacuation
-
Results of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur will be out today. The last evacuation flight for Indian nationals stranded in war-torn Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga' is scheduled for Thursday. Read more about these headlines and other top headlines for the day in our morning newswrap.
Election results LIVE: Counting in Uttarakhand, UP, Goa, Punjab from 8 am
Apple may be challenged by Aramco as world's most valuable firm
Infra push: Railways to spend Rs 1 trn on developing and procuring assets
Due diligence may delay Future deal; stakeholders to seek more time from SC
Last evacuation flight under 'Operation Ganga' likely to be on Thursday
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU