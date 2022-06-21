Top headlines: 5 years of GST, International Yoga Day 2022, and more

Five years of GST: Indirect tax reformed, but there's still some way to go

(GST) was introduced five years ago to do away with a plethora of Central and state taxes in the hope of taking India to a transparent "one nation one tax" system and ushering in greater cooperative federalism.

India facing twin deficit problem due to commodity prices, subsidy: FinMin

The finance ministry on Monday cautioned the re-emergence of the twin deficit problem in the economy, with higher commodity prices and rising subsidy burden leading to an increase in both fiscal deficit and current account deficit. It's also the first time the government has explicitly talked about the possibility of fiscal slippage in the current fiscal year.





Govt extends telecom PLI scheme by a year, ups incentive by Rs 4,000 cr

The government has extended the productivity-linked incentive scheme for the telecom industry by another year and has expanded its scope to cover design-led manufacturing. The Centre will provide additional incentives of over Rs 4,000 crore under the amended scheme.

2022: PM Modi leads celebrations from Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the International Day of Yoga celebrations from the heritage city of Mysuru in Karnataka. More than 15,000 people are participate in the Yoga celebrations along with the Prime Minister at the Mysore Palace grounds.

Agnipath scheme: Three service chiefs likely to call on PM Modi on Tuesday

The three service chiefs are likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately on Tuesday to brief him about the Agnipath scheme as well as their plan for its implementation.