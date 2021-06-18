Top Headlines: Adani seeks to defer airports, AIIMS studies third wave

Covid-19 impact: asks AAI for more time on airport takeover



The has deferred the takeover of three airports — Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum — till December, citing disruptions caused by the second wave of Covid-19.



Sources aware of the matter said the Adani group had written to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) seeking to invoke the force majeure clause so that the takeover of airports could be postponed by six months.

Third wave of Covid-19 won't pose greater risk to children: Study



It’s highly unlikely that any future wave of Covid-19 by the prevailing variants of will disproportionately affect children aged two years or older, a serosurvey conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has found.



This comes against the backdrop of a number of officials and health experts raising an alarm about the possible third wave affecting children more than adults.



Made in India tag: Govt slaps 148 notices on e-commerce firms in 3 months



The Centre has slapped as many as 148 notices on e-commerce players in the past three months for not complying with the mandatory display of the ‘country of origin’ tag on products sold.



“Of the 148 notices, 56 have compounded it (the offence) and paid up around Rs 34 lakh,” a senior official told Business Standard. “Every product has to display the country of origin, along with other basic information,” the official added.



In the case of e-commerce companies, these details have to be clearly displayed on their portals.

privatisation: Panel to meet today to finalise sale process



The inter-ministerial group (IMG) will meet on Friday to finalise the draft request for proposal (RFP) and share purchase agreement (SPA) for privatisation of The document will give the shortlisted bidders clarity on the liabilities they will have to take on board.