Top Headlines: Adani seeks to defer airports, AIIMS studies third wave

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: Adani group asks AAI for more time on airport takeover
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
BEML rallies 8% as govt invites initial bids for strategic divestment
BEML privatisation: Panel to meet on Friday to finalise sale process
AAI raises objections to Adani Enterprises branding in private airports
-
Govt proposes one-year retention for Air India staff after privatisation
In the draft request for proposal (RFP) shared with shortlisted bidders, the government has proposed retaining the existing Air India employees for one year after privatisation, setting a precedent for all public sector undertakings (PSU), including banks, on the block for selloff.
The government had shared the draft RFP and share-purchase agreement (SPA) with shortlisted bidders in April, and has received comments from them, said an official. The draft RFP requires retaining existing employees for one year. Read More
The Adani group has deferred the takeover of three airports — Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum — till December, citing disruptions caused by the second wave of Covid-19.
Sources aware of the matter said the Adani group had written to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) seeking to invoke the force majeure clause so that the takeover of airports could be postponed by six months. Read More
It’s highly unlikely that any future wave of Covid-19 by the prevailing variants of coronavirus will disproportionately affect children aged two years or older, a serosurvey conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has found.
This comes against the backdrop of a number of officials and health experts raising an alarm about the possible third wave affecting children more than adults. Read More
Made in India tag: Govt slaps 148 notices on e-commerce firms in 3 months
The Centre has slapped as many as 148 notices on e-commerce players in the past three months for not complying with the mandatory display of the ‘country of origin’ tag on products sold.
“Of the 148 notices, 56 have compounded it (the offence) and paid up around Rs 34 lakh,” a senior official told Business Standard. “Every product has to display the country of origin, along with other basic information,” the official added.
In the case of e-commerce companies, these details have to be clearly displayed on their portals. Read More
The inter-ministerial group (IMG) will meet on Friday to finalise the draft request for proposal (RFP) and share purchase agreement (SPA) for privatisation of BEML. The document will give the shortlisted bidders clarity on the liabilities they will have to take on board.
The IMG chaired by secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) will finalise the draft RFP and SPA. Read More
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU