Top headlines: Airtel approves rights issue; govt aims to RIL shares

-
ALSO READ
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Strong operating performance seen; ARPU may fall
Brokerages stay bullish on Bharti Airtel post Q4 nos, see up to 33% upside
Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's Q1 profit to halve QoQ; stable ARPU likely
Reliance Industries Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 13,227 crore
-
An Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that the US says targeted a vehicle carrying suicide bombers. Indian IT services companies head to campuses to hire engineers. More in our top headlines this morning.
Bharti Airtel approves Rs 21,000 crore rights issue
Bharti Airtel’s on Sunday approved fund-raising to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore, mainly to make payments towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related liabilities due in 2021-22 (FY22). The board approved the issuance of equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each of the company on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders.
Govt looks to sell 8 lakh shares of RIL
The government is looking to sell shares of Reliance Industries held through Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India and is soon going to appoint an intermediary to manage it.
The plan is to sell about 8 lakh shares.
Chip shortage may spoil the party for carmakers
For India’s automakers, the festive season is about raking it in through ramped up sales and attractive consumer offers. However, despite the robust demand, what may spoil the party this year is a global shortage of semiconductors.
3 children killed in US drone strike on IS: Afghan official
An Afghan official says three children were killed in a drone strike that US officials said struck a vehicle carrying Islamic State suicide bombers. U. S. officials said the vehicle was carrying explosives and that the initial strike on Sunday set off secondary explosions.
IT firms flock to campuses
With high attrition and the struggle to fill the skills gap due to a surge in demand on account of digital transformation, the Indian IT services industry is heading back to campuses to hire engineers in thousands.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU