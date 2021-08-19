Top headlines: Damani enters billionaires' club, India's IPO run continues

Radhakishan S Damani, promoter of the DMart supermarket chain, has broken into the elite club of the top 100 global billionaires. In a move to encourage private hospitals to take part in Ayushman Bharat-Jan Arogya Yojana (JAY), the government is planning to rationalise the rates of health benefit packages under the scheme and also resolve issues with payments



Shareholders of Tata Sons Private Ltd, the holding company of the Tata group, may vote on September 14 on giving a second term to as chairman. The online annual general meeting (AGM) comes at a time when the group is undergoing a transformation, carrying out a slew of acquisitions with a focus on digital businesses. Read more...

Radhakishan S Damani, investor and promoter of the DMart supermarket chain, has broken into the elite club of the top 100 global billionaires. Damani, who grew up in a single-room apartment in Mumbai, is now ranked 98th on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with $19.2 billion as his net worth. The index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. Read more...

The Indian Railways may end up cancelling the first round of bids they had called for private train operations. According to officials in the know, there is a rethink going on in the Railway Ministry about the viability of these operations after getting just two bidders for the ambitious private train programme. “The evaluation of these bids is on. As of now, the process is still on,” a Railway Ministry spokesperson told Business Standard. Read more...

In a move to encourage private hospitals to take part in Ayushman Bharat-Jan Arogya Yojana (JAY), the government is planning to rationalise the rates of health benefit packages under the scheme and also resolve issues with payments, officials said on Wednesday. Read more...

The amount of money raised in this year has reached $8.8 billion, already surpassing the totals of the past three years though it’s only August. At the current pace, 2021 would exceed the all-time record of $11.8 billion. Founders, bankers, lawyers and advisers are racing to cash in on fervent demand for fresh public offerings. Read more...