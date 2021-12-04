Top Headlines: Govt seeks to spend more; more women than men overestimate

-
A decision on the booster dose and jabs for children will be taken on the basis of scientific evidence, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Parliament on Friday. His statement comes a day after the Indian SarsCov-2 Genomic Sequencing Consortium (INSACOG) suggested a booster dose be given to those above 40 with high risk. Read more
MPC meet: RBI to remain cautious at next policy meeting, says expert
The emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, has again made the global growth prospects uncertain. In its latest economic outlook, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has lowered its global growth forecast for 2021 by cutting the outlook of top economies, including the US, China, and the Eurozone. The OECD has asserted that monetary policymakers across the globe should be cautious and need not raise interest rates as a result of supply shortages. Read more
'More women than men' an overestimate, say experts; demand further evidence
The latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data showing that there are 1,020 women for every 1,000 men in India is in all likelihood an overestimate and does not represent the actual numbers, top population scientists have said. “This is an unexpected trend, which needs further evidence and explanation,” the Population Foundation of India said. Read more
Govt seeks Parliament's approval to spend Rs 3.74 trillion more
The government on Friday sought Parliament’s nod to spend Rs 3.74 trillion extra but the hit on the exchequer will be Rs 2.99 trillion. An extra expenditure of Rs 74,517.01 crore will be matched by equal savings on other heads, according to the second batch of supplementary demand for grants for the year. Read more
Uday Shankar takes 51% stake in James Murdoch's entity Lupa India
Uday Shankar, former chairman of Star India and president of Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific, has taken a 51 per cent stake in Lupa India, an investment entity set up by media mogul James Murdoch through his family office. The company’s key focus will be to invest in the media, education and healthcare sectors, according to sources. Read more
