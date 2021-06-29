Top headlines: India approves Moderna vaccine; Sebi announces reforms

India approves Moderna's for emergency use; Cipla to import jab





Drug major Cipla has been approved by India's drug regulator to import Moderna's for restricted emergency use in the country, the government said on Tuesday. Moderna is said to have applied for the emergency use approval in India following the US agreement to donate doses to India via Covax. Cipla on behalf of the US pharma giant has requested for import and marketing authorisation of these jabs. READ MORE...



overhauls norms for appointment, removal of independent directors





The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday overhauled norms pertaining for appointment, removal and remuneration of independent directors (ID) in order to reduce the sway of promoters on them. The regulator also reduced the minimum application amount for REITs and InvITs to Rs 10,000-15,000, from Rs 55,000 at present, aligning them with equity IPOs. READ MORE...



Monetise reserves or get set for auction: Dharmendra Pradhan to ONGC, OIL

Taking into account the acreage Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) hold amid the country’s dependency on imports for oil, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that the reserves held need to be monetised else the government would take it away for auctioning. READ MORE...

Bharti will invest an additional USD 500 million (over Rs 3,700 crore) into OneWeb, to become the largest shareholder in the satellite communications company that billionaire Sunil Mittal-run along with the UK government had rescued from bankruptcy last year. READ MORE...



to levy charges for cash withdrawal beyond four free transactions a month



The country's largest lender will levy charges for cash withdrawal beyond four free transactions in a month from customers holding the basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts. These customers will also be levied charges for cheque book beyond 10 leaves in a year. READ MORE...