Top headlines: India approves Moderna vaccine; Sebi announces reforms

SBI hits record high post Q3 results; CLSA lists 3 triggers for re-rating
SBI Q4 net profit jumps 80% YoY to Rs 6,451 crore on lower provisioning
SBI to report Q3 results today; here are the five things you need to track
SBI Q3 result: Net profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 5,169 cr on higher provisions
Top headlines: RBI extends restrictions on PMC, Franklin moves SAT, & more
India approves Moderna's vaccine for emergency use; Cipla to import jab
Drug major Cipla has been approved by India's drug regulator to import Moderna's coronavirus vaccine for restricted emergency use in the country, the government said on Tuesday. Moderna is said to have applied for the emergency use approval in India following the US agreement to donate doses to India via Covax. Cipla on behalf of the US pharma giant has requested for import and marketing authorisation of these jabs. READ MORE...
Sebi overhauls norms for appointment, removal of independent directors
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday overhauled norms pertaining for appointment, removal and remuneration of independent directors (ID) in order to reduce the sway of promoters on them. The regulator also reduced the minimum application amount for REITs and InvITs to Rs 10,000-15,000, from Rs 55,000 at present, aligning them with equity IPOs. READ MORE...
Monetise reserves or get set for auction: Dharmendra Pradhan to ONGC, OIL
Taking into account the acreage Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) hold amid the country’s dependency on imports for oil, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that the reserves held need to be monetised else the government would take it away for auctioning. READ MORE...Bharti to invest Rs 3,700 crore in OneWeb; become largest shareholder
Bharti will invest an additional USD 500 million (over Rs 3,700 crore) into OneWeb, to become the largest shareholder in the satellite communications company that billionaire Sunil Mittal-run Bharti Group along with the UK government had rescued from bankruptcy last year. READ MORE...
SBI to levy charges for cash withdrawal beyond four free transactions a month
The country's largest lender SBI will levy charges for cash withdrawal beyond four free transactions in a month from customers holding the basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts. These customers will also be levied charges for cheque book beyond 10 leaves in a year. READ MORE...
