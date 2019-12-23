Top headlines: Jharkhand results, MCA moves NCLAT on Tata order, and more

Corp Affairs Min moves NCLAT, seeks modification in its order on Tata Sons

The Registrar of Companies (RoC) on Monday moved the Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) requesting to amend its order and remove the word "illegal" with respect to the conversion of from a public company to private company. Read more

Jharkhand polls: JMM-Congress alliance races ahead of BJP, set to form govt

The JMM-led 3-party alliance in Jharkhand was on Monday leading in over 40 of the 81 state assembly seats, while the ruling BJP nominees were ahead in less than 30, according to the last trends available on the Election Commission website. For Live updates click here

Amid legal battle, takes over physical control of PMT from RIL & Shell

Amid clouds over the legal battle regarding $4.5-billion claim by the government towards profit and royalty from Panna, Mukta and Tapti (PMT) fields, state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has physically taken over the PMT fields from Reliance Industries (RIL) and Shell. Read more

cancels 18 domestic flights over shortfall of aircraft, cockpit crew

has cancelled 18 domestic flights from cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Patna due to non-availability of aircraft and adequate cockpit crew, a source said. Read more

Netflix price cuts heating up streaming war in India as data costs go up

Netflix Inc and its rivals are facing a price war in India as a jump in the cost of watching video on mobile phones threatens to slow demand in what is shaping up as a key growth market globally for streaming. Read more