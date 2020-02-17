Top headlines: Moody's India growth forecast, SC rejects Voda Idea's plea

Moody's cuts India's 2020 growth forecast to 5.4% amid coronavirus fears Global rating agency Moody’s said on Monday that India’s economic recovery is likely to be shallow and expand at a lower pace of 5.4 per cent in Calendar 2020 than the earlier estimate of 6.6 per cent. Read more. makes payment of Rs 10,000 crore to DoT towards AGR dues With the government coming down heavily on telcos after the Supreme Court's rap, on Monday said it has paid Rs 10,000 crore to the telecom department towards statutory dues. Read more SC refuses to accept Vodafone Idea's proposal to pay Rs 2,500 cr by today The Monday rejected telecom firm Vodafone Idea's proposal to pay Rs 2,500 crore by the end of the day and Rs 1,000 crore by Friday against Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, while also refusing its plea that no coercive action be taken against it. Read more. hits lowest level since Oct 2008 on weak operational performance in Q3 Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) slipped over 3 per cent to hit an over 11-year low of Rs 99.35 on the BSE on Monday after reporting a weak operational performance for the quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20). Read more Grant women officers permanent commission in Army in 3 months: SC to Centre The on Monday directed the Centre to grant permanent commission to all women officers in the Army within three months and said there will not be any absolute bar on giving them command postings. Read more Air India's disinvestment will not face any problems this time: Puri Air India's disinvestment will not face any problems this time as the interest shown by prospective buyers has been reassuring, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. Read more. India looking to set up separate theatre command for J&K: CDS Gen Rawat India is looking at setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said on Monday. Read more. SC appoints mediators to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters on shifting venue The said on Monday that people have a fundamental right to protest against a law but the blocking of public roads is a matter of concern and there has to be a balancing factor. Read more.