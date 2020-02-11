Top headlines of the day: AAP set for stunning victory in Delhi election

AAP set for stunning victory in Delhi

Counting of votes for Delhi election is underway and the (AAP) has crossed the majority mark and is leading in over 60 seats. With AAP retaining power, it is the third straight electoral setback for the BJP after losing Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections last year. Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 62.59 per cent when elections were held on Saturday, after an acrimonious campaign and with tension high after three incidents of gunfire at or near protest sites in four days. Read on

Green shoots visible, says FM on economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the economy is not in trouble and green shoot are visible with the country moving towards a $5 trillion economy. Read on

Banks not in a position to go to market: United Bank CEO

United Bank of India, one of the oldest banks in eastern India, will be amalgamated with Oriental Bank of Commerce and Punjab Bank on April 1. Ashok Kumar Pradhan, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, spoke to Namrata Acharya and Ishita Ayan Dutt about the merger and issues like non-performing assets (NPA) of banks. Excerpts from the interview. Read on

Metals prices outlook revised downwards

Commodity prices have fallen sharply since January as China battles to contain the outbreak that has killed more than a thousand people and disrupted factories and businesses in the world's second-largest economy. Read on

'A little too far': on efforts to stop virus

Chinese President warned top officials last week that efforts to contain the new had gone too far, threatening the country's economy, sources told Reuters, days before Beijing rolled out measures to soften the blow. Read on

Trump India visit on February 24, 25

US President will embark on a two-day visit to India from February 24 during which he will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad to further strengthen the strategic bilateral partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people, the White House has announced. Read on

Google says HR chief stepping down

Google has confirmed that head of human resources Eileen Naughton was stepping away from her job as "vice president of people operations" at the internet company. Read on