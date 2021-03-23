Top headlines: People above 45 to get shots; India home to 100 unicorns

-
Covid: Cabinet approves vaccination for people above 45 years from April 1
The government on Tuesday allowed people above 45 years to get vaccinated against coronavirus from April 1. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said there are enough vaccines available and there should not be any concern on their availability. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. Read more
SC's compound interest waiver may have impact of Rs 7,000 crore: Analysts
The Supreme Court told lenders that they cannot charge interest on interest on the loan amount for all borrowers that was granted moratorium between March and August 2020 and said lenders have to refund the amount or the amount should be adjusted with the borrowers.
The refund or the adjusted amount is likely to be in the range of Rs 7000 crore to Rs 8000 crore, rating agencies and analysts said. Read moreIndia home to 100 unicorns with a combined m-cap of $240bn: Credit Suisse India is now home to the third-largest set of unicorns globally, behind the US and China, and commands a total valuation of $90 billion, suggests a recent Credit Suisse report. Compared to 336 listed companies with $1 billion in market capitalisation (market-cap), there are now 100 unicorns in India with a combined market-cap of $240 billion, the report says. Read more
Sebi appoints forensic auditor to vet financial statements of Suzlon EnergySuzlon Energy said market regulator Sebi has appointed forensic auditor to carry out forensic audit of its financial statements. The company also stated in the filing that it "being global company, having strong internal controls and an effective audit system; believes that the company has been and is compliant with the applicable laws and regulations." Read more Average CTC up 8% as consulting firms lead placement offers at ISB
The Indian School of Business (ISB) posted a 8.32 per cent rise in average cost-to-company (CTC) package of Rs 28.29 lakhs per annum made during the final placement process that recently concluded for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) 2021 students. A total of 1,145 offers were found acceptable at the end of placements, of which consulting firms made 34 per cent or 388 offers across strategy, technology, transactional and operational consulting space. Read more
