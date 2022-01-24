JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

PM to interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees
Business Standard

Top headlines: PSUs asked to declare assets; A-team preps Budget 2022

The government has asked public sector undertakings to declare the market value of their land. More on that in top headlines.

Topics
Budget 2022 | Netflix India | Kaun Banega Crorepati

BS Web team 

PSU, Privatisation
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

A strong performance in the October-December quarter of FY22, improving outlook across verticals, and marginal upward revision of estimates are expected to support the stock price of Reliance Industries. More on that story in our top headlines this morning. Govt firms asked to declare market value of land, other real estate assets

In a bid to boost investors' interest in PSU stocks, the government has asked public sector undertakings (PSUs) to declare the market value of their land and other real estate assets. Read more

Q3 report card: Mid-cap IT services companies outdo large peers

Growth momentum for mid-cap IT services companies seems to have got a boost with large and mega deals going off the table for now and more mid-to-small deals becoming the norm. These players have not only outdone the large companies on revenue growth in the December quarter but also have managed the supply-side constraints, which otherwise have impacted the margin performance of tier-1 firms. Read more

T V Somanathan to Debashish Panda: Meet FM's A-team behind Budget 2022

In a week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much-awaited 2022-23 Union Budget. While there has been strong recovery in some sectors, touch services like hospitality, tourism and leisure continue to suffer after two Covid-19 waves. Read more

Netflix needs its 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' lest it lose the India plot

Five years after its entry, Netflix India stands at an estimated 5 million paying subscribers, against 46 million for Disney+ Hotstar and 19 million for Amazon Prime Video, reveals the Media Partners Asia data.

These figures are for December 2021 - a year when 102 million Indians subscribed to streaming video services. It has got to a point where every time the $67-billion Disney has an earnings call, the pressure on Netflix’s India performance goes up. Read more

Reliance Industries may reverse feeble stock showing on strong outlook

A strong performance in the October-December quarter (third quarter, or Q3) of 2021-22 (FY22), improving outlook across verticals, and marginal upward revision of estimates are expected to support the stock price of Reliance Industries (RIL). The country’s most valued company beat Street estimates on the operating profit front, aided by retail, oil-to-chemicals (O2C), and upstream segments in Q3. Read more

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, January 24 2022. 07:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.