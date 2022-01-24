Top headlines: PSUs asked to declare assets; A-team preps Budget 2022

A strong performance in the October-December quarter of FY22, improving outlook across verticals, and marginal upward revision of estimates are expected to support the stock price of More on that story in our top headlines this morning. Govt firms asked to declare market value of land, other real estate assets

In a bid to boost investors' interest in PSU stocks, the government has asked public sector undertakings (PSUs) to declare the market value of their land and other real estate assets.

Q3 report card: Mid-cap IT services companies outdo large peers

Growth momentum for mid-cap IT services companies seems to have got a boost with large and mega deals going off the table for now and more mid-to-small deals becoming the norm. These players have not only outdone the large companies on revenue growth in the December quarter but also have managed the supply-side constraints, which otherwise have impacted the margin performance of tier-1 firms.

T V Somanathan to Debashish Panda: Meet FM's A-team behind

In a week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the much-awaited 2022-23 Union Budget. While there has been strong recovery in some sectors, touch services like hospitality, tourism and leisure continue to suffer after two Covid-19 waves.

Netflix needs its 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' lest it lose the India plot

Five years after its entry, stands at an estimated 5 million paying subscribers, against 46 million for Disney+ Hotstar and 19 million for Amazon Prime Video, reveals the Media Partners Asia data.

These figures are for December 2021 - a year when 102 million Indians subscribed to streaming video services. It has got to a point where every time the $67-billion Disney has an earnings call, the pressure on Netflix's India performance goes up.

A strong performance in the October-December quarter (third quarter, or Q3) of 2021-22 (FY22), improving outlook across verticals, and marginal upward revision of estimates are expected to support the stock price of (RIL). The country's most valued company beat Street estimates on the operating profit front, aided by retail, oil-to-chemicals (O2C), and upstream segments in Q3.