Top headlines: Govt may get 30% more from asset sale, Q1 GDP growth at 22%

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) restrictions on from issuing new cards will hit six banks and one non-banking finance company the most, as these lenders issue a large proportion of credit cards with the payment system operator. All the credit cards issued by YES Bank and RBL Bank are in the platform. Bajaj Finserv, has co-branded cards with RBL Bank and also issues cards with Mastercard as payment system operator. Read more Facebook Inc is making a big push to target businesses in India — from small entrepreneurs to top global brands — by leveraging its huge customer base with high engagement rates on its various social media platforms. According to data shared by the company for the first time, 416 million users in India access Facebook every month, out of which 234 million access it every day. Read more

Now that almost 10 ministries have submitted a fresh list of their core assets, the government has realised it stands to make much more money from asset monetisation than previously thought. Two persons in the government said it stood to garner over 30 per cent more than the earlier estimates of Rs 2.5 trillion over the next four years under the Monetisation Pipeline. Read more

