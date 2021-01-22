Top headlines: RBI paper proposes four-tier structure for NBFCs

-
RBI discussion paper proposes four-tier structure for NBFCs
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released a discussion paper that aims to initiate scale-based regulatory framework for the non-banking finance sector (NBFCs), which have so far enjoyed regulatory arbitrage. Read here
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science over illegal data harvesting
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a criminal conspiracy case against UK-based Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research for illegally harvesting personal data of Facebook (FB) users in India. Read here
Adani Total, Torrent pay Rs 3.7 cr each for 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange
Adani Total Gas and Torrent Gas have acquired 5 per cent stake each in the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX). According to officials in the know, both have spent Rs 3.69 crore each for the 5 per cent stake. Read here
Bharat Biotech first Indian Covid vaccine maker to get peer-reviewed data
India's first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, Covaxin, showed enhanced immune response without any serious side effects in the participants enrolled for the phase 1 trials, according to the results published in The Lancet Infectious Disease journal. Read here
Long road for Tesla in India with infrastructure, supply chain woes
Tesla Inc is gearing up for an India launch but the U.S. electric carmaker is likely to remain a niche player for years, catering only to the rich and affluent in the world's second-most populous nation. Read here
