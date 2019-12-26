Top headlines: Reliance Retail's valuation, GoAir's challenge, and more

Mukesh Ambani's valued at $34 billion in share swap

Share owners in Ltd. can exchange four shares for one of its listed parent Reliance Industries Ltd., according to a so-called scheme of arrangement posted on the group’s website. With the parent’s latest market capitalization at Rs 9.8 trillion ($137 billion), the share swap values the subsidiary at Rs 2.4 trillion, according to Bloomberg’s calculation. Read more

Airbus added to 'operational challenge': explains cancelled flights

The Wadia group-owned airline cancelled as many as 40 flights this week on account of shortage of staff and inclement weather, among others issues. Read more

to seek Trai's views on 5G; considers spectrum auction in 2020

The Department of Telecom (DoT) sources said that the government will soon approach Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for its recommendations on 'millimeter wave bands' of 24.75-27.25 GHz, coveted bands for Read more

Coal India's fuel supply to power sector drops 9% to 291 MT in April-Nov

The supply of coal by state-owned Coal India to the power sector registered a decline of 8.9 per cent to 291.4 million tonnes in April-November this year. Read more

Hong Kong malls become flashpoint for protests during Christmas holiday

Hong Kong’s shopping malls have become a flash point for protests during the Christmas holiday, with more rallies set for today. Pro-democracy demonstrations have been called for the afternoon of Boxing Day at shopping centers in areas including Causeway Bay, Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui, according to notices distributed through social media. The protesters are hoping to attract attention to their cause by forcing malls and stores to close, according to the notices. Read more