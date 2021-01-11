Top headlines: SC says it may stay farm laws; govt orders Covid vaccines

-
Farmers agitation: Either you hold the laws or we will, SC tells Modi govt
If the Centre does not want to stay the implementation of the three farm laws, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will put a stay on it. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, is hearing a batch of petitions, including those filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD MP Manoj K Jha, against the constitutional validity of three farm laws, passed by the Central government along with the plea to remove protesting farmers. Read more
Govt signs purchase order with Serum for Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
India’s government has signed a purchase order with vaccine producer Serum Institute of India for 11 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the CNBC-TV 18 TV channel reported on Monday. The government has also signed a purchase agreement with local player Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine, the news channel reported, citing unnamed sources. Read more
Passenger vehicle retail sales increase 24 pc in December: FADA
Automobile dealers' body FADA on Monday said passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales in December witnessed a year-on-year increase of 23.99 per cent to 2,71,249 units. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), which collected vehicle registration data from 1,270 out of the 1,477 regional transport offices (RTOs), PV sales stood at 2,18,775 units in December 2019. Two-wheeler sales increased 11.88 per cent to 14,24,620 units last month, as compared to 12,73,318 units in December 2019. Read more
Carlsberg India probes find 'potential improper payments', child labour
An investigation of alleged unlawful practices at Carlsberg India found "potential improper payments" to government officials and other regulatory lapses, its former auditor said in a document seen by Reuters. Reports by a different global consultancy, also seen by Reuters and previously unreported, disclosed other lapses at Carlsberg India Pvt Ltd in 2018, including child labour. Read more
TCS m-cap soars past Rs 12 trn post Q3 nos; analysts see up to 32% upside
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) became the first Indian information technology (IT) company and overall the second listed company to cross Rs 12 trillion market-capitalisation (market-cap), on Monday, after reporting a healthy set of numbers for the October-December 2020 quarter (Q3FY21). Shares of TCS hit a fresh record high of Rs 3,224; up 3 per cent on the BSE in early morning trade after brokerages maintained ‘buy’ rating on the stock. Read more
