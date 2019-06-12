Top news of the day: IIP data, Cyclone Vayu, Modi ministers' meet and more

Inflation and IIP data

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) will announce Industrial Production data for April and CPI inflation for May on Wednesday. According to economists, a continued surge in vegetable prices is likely to have pushed inflation higher in May. If inflation continues to evolve as per the RBI's projections, space for further easing could emerge, considering the MPC changed its stance to 'accommodative' from 'neutral'.

Council of ministers meet

The first meeting of the Union council of ministers after allocation of portfolios will be held on Wednesday and is likely to discuss the agenda of the government both in the short and long term. Sources said the meeting is expected to discuss the preparations for the Union Budget which will be presented on July 5.

Cyclone Vayu to hit Gujarat

A severe cyclonic storm is likely to hit Gujarat on June 12 night with a wind speed of 130-140 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The state has been put on alert following the IMD prediction. The government also deployed the Army, the Navy as a preemptive measure. For more Read here

Karnataka cabinet rejig

Expansion of the Karnataka cabinet would take place on June 12, in a much expected move to quell growing dissent within the Congress-JD(S) coalition that threatens the stability of its government. The cabinet expansion or rejig was in the offing after the humiliating defeat of the Congress and JD(S) in the Lok Sabha election, in which both the parties barely survived the Modi wave..

ICC CWC 2019: Australia vs Pakistan

After a setback against India, Australia will face Pakistan on Wednesday in match 17 of ICC CWC 2019 at Taunton. The match is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. GMT (3.00 p.m. IST). The forecast is not promising with "light rain showers and a gentle breeze," expected throughout the day.

Bimal Jalan's report on Capital reserves

Former RBI governor Bimal Jalan-led high level panel, set up to decide the appropriate capital reserves of the central bank, is likely to submit its report today. The panel has been entrusted with the task of reviewing the best practices followed by central banks worldwide in making assessment and provisions for risks.

Facebook's interactive game launch 'Confetti'

Social networking giant Facebook announced its first interactive game show, titled "Confetti" in India. Starting June 12, the interactive show will air from Wednesday to Sunday on Facebook's dedicated video platform - Facebook Watch, the company said in a statement. First launched in the US, the interactive game will challenge participants to answer pop culture trivia questions for a chance to win Rs 3 lakh as cash prize everyday.

likely to be out today

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) is likely to declare the AIIMS MBBS result 2019 tomorrow (June 12), according to official exam schedule. Medical aspirants who took the MBBS entrance examination on May 25 and 26 can check their results on the official website at aiimsexams.org