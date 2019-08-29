Top news of the day: Hotel Leela standoff, Redmi Note 8 Pro launch & more

Leela standoff: Securities Appellate Tribunal to hear ITC plea on August 29

FMCG major ITC has challenged the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) order in the matter pertaining to the sale of Hotel Leelaventure’s (Leela) assets to Canadian investment firm Brookfield Asset Management. The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), which hears appeals by those aggrieved by Sebi orders, refused to stay the order dated July 23, but said it would take up the matter on August 29

Redmi Note 8 Pro with 64MP quad camera to be launched today



Redmi is all set to launch its new smartphone 'Note 8 Pro' with 64MP quad camera on August 29 in China. Along with the Note 8 Pro, the company is expected to launch the regular Redmi Note 8 phone, which is also expected to feature four camera sensors at the back, and the Redmi TV

PM Modi to launch Fit India movement today

In his address a few days ago, Modi referred to the 'Poshan Abhiyan' (nutrition campaign) to be held next month and urged people to contribute. Modi said Sports Day on August 29 will mark the launch of 'Fit India Movement'

Post SC nod, Sitaram Yechury to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday

After getting a green signal from the Supreme Court, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to meet his party colleague and former MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami, the Left party said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Ladakh on Thursday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh on Thursday where he will inaugurate a Vigyan Mela, showcasing crops and grains suitable for growing in high altitude areas.