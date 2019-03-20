MindTree board meet, Goa govt floor test and more: Top events of today

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Goa govt floor test to board meet, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.

1. New BJP-led govt in Goa to face floor test today

The new BJP-led government in Goa will face the floor test in the state Assembly on Wednesday to prove its majority just a day after Speaker Pramod Sawant was sworn in as chief minister with an unprecedented two deputies past midnight capping a frenetic day of political wrangling.

Read on... The government claims majority with the support of 21 MLAs--12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents. The strength of the 40-member House has been reduced to 36.

2. board to meet today

Read on... is holding its board meet on Wednesday to deliberate on legal recourse available before it to thwart L&T's takeover bid. “According to the legal advice, which we have got, if an open offer is made at the time of a proposed buyback, the proposal has to be approved by 75 per cent of shareholders. Procedurally, it is possible but it has to cross certain regulatory thresholds,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO & co-founder of Mindtree.

3. Ruling on Pak woman's plea in today

A special court here, hearing the 2007 Samjhauta train bombing case, will give its ruling on the plea flied by a Pakistani woman for examining eyewitnesses from her country on Wednesday.

Read on... The special NIA court posted the matter for hearing for March 20 after arguments on the application were concluded on Monday.

4. to address public rally in today

Congress president is set to visit on March 20 to kick off the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign with a public rally.

Read on... A senior leader in the party said preparations were afoot to welcome the Gandhi scion.

5. IndiGo to start daily direct flights from Delhi to Istanbul from today

No-frills airline IndiGo will start daily direct flights from the capital to Istanbul from March 20.

Read on... IndiGo would be the first Indian airline to fly to Turkey and Istanbul would be the 16th international destination for the budget carrier, the airline said.

6. Services on Hyderabad Metro Corridor-III to begin today

Read on... The Metrorail link to Hi-Tec City,the IT hub of Hyderabad is all set for launch on March 20 with Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan flagging off the train operations. Meanwhile, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has complained to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar that the launch of Metro services amounts to violation of the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections.

7. Kamal Haasan's MNM to announce candidates today

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Monday said it will announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and Tamil Nadu Assembly by-elections on March 20.