MindTree board meet, Goa govt floor test and more: Top events of today

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From Goa govt floor test to MindTree board meet, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.
1. New BJP-led govt in Goa to face floor test today
The new BJP-led government in Goa will face the floor test in the state Assembly on Wednesday to prove its majority just a day after Speaker Pramod Sawant was sworn in as chief minister with an unprecedented two deputies past midnight capping a frenetic day of political wrangling.
The government claims majority with the support of 21 MLAs--12 from the BJP, three each of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independents. The strength of the 40-member House has been reduced to 36. Read on...
Mindtree
is holding its board meet on Wednesday to deliberate on legal recourse available before it to thwart L&T's takeover bid. “According to the legal advice, which we have got, if an open offer is made at the time of a proposed buyback, the proposal has to be approved by 75 per cent of shareholders. Procedurally, it is possible but it has to cross certain regulatory thresholds,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO & co-founder of Mindtree. Read on...
A special court here, hearing the 2007 Samjhauta train bombing case, will give its ruling on the plea flied by a Pakistani woman for examining eyewitnesses from her country on Wednesday.
The special NIA court posted the matter for hearing for March 20 after arguments on the application were concluded on Monday. Read on...
Congress president Rahul Gandhi
is set to visit Tripura
on March 20 to kick off the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign with a public rally.
A senior leader in the party said preparations were afoot to welcome the Gandhi scion. Read on...
5. IndiGo to start daily direct flights from Delhi to Istanbul from today
No-frills airline IndiGo will start daily direct flights from the national
capital to Istanbul from March 20.
IndiGo would be the first Indian airline to fly to Turkey and Istanbul would be the 16th international destination for the budget carrier, the airline said. Read on...
6. Services on Hyderabad Metro Corridor-III to begin today
The Metrorail link to Hi-Tec City,the IT hub of Hyderabad is all set for launch on March 20 with Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan flagging off the train operations. Meanwhile, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has complained to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar that the launch of Metro services amounts to violation of the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha elections. Read on...
7. Kamal Haasan's MNM to announce candidates today
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Monday said it will announce its candidates for the Lok Sabha elections and Tamil Nadu Assembly by-elections on March 20.
In a statement issued here, the party said: "The list of candidates who will contest in the 2019 parliamentary and by-elections on behalf of Makkal Needhi Maiam will be revealed by the party president Kamal Haasan on 20/03/2019." Read on...
Modi to interact with 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' supporters
To intensify the "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would interact with people, mainly security guards, across the country through audio bridge technology today.
The Prime Minister will again on March 31 address the people who have pledged support to the "Main Bhi Chowkidar" through video conferencing. Read on...
