Top news today: Thackeray's swearing-in, Rajapaksa's India visit, and more

1. to be sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister today

Uddhav Thackeray, nominee of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance for Maharashtra Chief Minister's post, will be sworn in today. , NCP chief Sharad Pawar had that said the new government will take oath of office on December 1, but the schedule was apparently changed after Uddhav met Governor. Read more

2. SC to resume hearing on Chidambaram's bail plea today

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister Wednesday said in the Supreme Court that he has been kept in jail "unfairly" for the last 98 days just because he is the father of Karti, a key accused in the INX Media money laundering case, and there was not a "single evidence" linking him to it. Today, the court will resume hearing on his bail plea. Read more

3. Airport privatisation: AAI unions to hold protest march in Delhi today

The joint forum of AAI unions and associations will take out a protest march at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday against airports privatisation.

Last year, the government had decided to privatise airports in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati for operation, management and development through public-private partnership (PPP) model. Read more

4. Jaypee insolvency: Lenders meet today to review NBCC, Suraksha bids

Lenders of Jaypee Infratech will meet today for discussions on bids submitted by state-owned NBCC and Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty to acquire the debt-laden realty firm in the ongoing insolvency process. In a regulatory filing, Jaypee Infratech's Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) Anuj Jain said "a meeting of Committee of Creditors will be held on 28th November, 2019." The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed.

However, sources said lenders will continue discussions with both the contenders. Read more

5. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 3-day India visit from today

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit during which, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen strategic bilateral ties. Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday. Read more

6. Industrial Relation Code Bill to be introduced in the parliament today

The Industrial Relation Code Bill was slated to be introduced by Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Tuesday. However, acceding to a demand from opposition parties, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla deferred the introduction of the Bill till Thursday. Read more

7. HC to hear DHFL depositors' intervention application for recovery of Rs 84 crore

The Air Force Group Insurance Society and the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation’s (UPPCL’s) provident fund have told the Bombay High Court that Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) had been delaying its due payments since May. The high court will hear their plea today. Read more

8. Pak Army chief Bajwa's extension hangs in balance; SC adjourns hearing until Thursday

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's original tenure is set to expire today. The Pakistan Supreme Court will decide whether his term can be extended or not. Prime Minister Imran Khan through an official notification of August 19 granted a three-year extension to General Bajwa, citing "regional security environment". Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that new summary sent by the prime minister to the president was a request for reappointment of the army chief. But the president issued a notification for extension in his tenure. Read more