'Tough day' for Jack Dorsey, massive Twitter hack: Things you should know

What happened?
The hacker shared a series of tweets through different accounts asking followers that if they transferred cryptocurrency to a specific bitcoin wallet, they would receive double the money in return.
The mechanism
So far, the crypto address mentioned in the tweets received more than $110,000 Bitcoins.
List of accounts compromised
Twitter’s take
'Tough day'
“Tough day for us at Twitter. We all feel terrible this happened,” he said in a tweet.
What experts say
While account compromises are not rare, experts were surprised at the sheer scale and coordination of the incident and raised questions about Twitter's cybersecurity.
"This appears to be the worst hack of a major social media platform yet," said Dmitri Alperovitch, who co-founded cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.
"It is highly likely that the attackers were able to hack into the back end or service layer of the Twitter application," said Michael Borohovski, director of software engineering at security company Synopsys.
The present situation
Twitter had limited some users' ability to tweet, reset passwords and use other unspecified "account functions" after many of the platform's top accounts were hacked and used to solicit digital currency.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU