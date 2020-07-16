Covid-19 Factoid: Rough turn in India's fightback as states report spikes

The global confirmed case count currently stands at 13.6 million-mark, of which almost 8 million people have already recovered from the virus while 583,545 patients have succumbed to the virus.

In India, the cases tally is currently over 900,000 cases, of which over 300,000 cases are still active and 592,032 cases have recovered, while 24,309 patients have lost their lives.

Here are some data points on the spread of the pandemic:

#1. India added over 28,000 new cases for four straight days

India is witnessing a massive surge in daily new cases addition. The country has added over 28,000 cases each in the last four days. India recorded almost 30,000 new cases on July 14, its highest-ever single day increase. Among states, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu witnessed the maximum spike in new cases.





#2. MP reports sudden surge in new cases

Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a sudden spike in new cases addition. The state added almost 800 new cases on July 14th, an all-time high. The current cases tally in the stade stands at over 19,000, of which 13,575 cases have already recovered and 673 people have lost their lives.



#3. South Africa has the lowest death rate

The current cases count in South Africa stands at 298,292, of which 4,346 people have succumbed to the virus translating into a death rate of 1.5 per cent, lowest among the ten most affected countries going by total confirmed cases. South Africa is followed by Russia with a death rate of 1.6 per cent. India has so far recorded a death rate of 2.6 per cent, much below than the global average of 4.3 per cent.



