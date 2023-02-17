Uttarakhand govt approves relief package including rehabilitation policy

The government has approved a relief package including displacement and rehabilitation policy for the residents affected by cracks in houses and land subsidence in Joshimath.

In the state cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the policy regarding permanent displacement of the affected, along with compensation for land, commercial and residential buildings was approved.

Chief Minister Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram and Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha, said that five slabs have been built for commercial buildings, as per which the the land compensation is to be provided.

Apart from this, three options have been kept for permanent rehabilitation.

100 per cent compensation will be provided for the loss of residential buildings. For a residential building made of brick, Rs 31,031 per sq metre will be paid, whereas, for residential buildings made of beams and columns, Rs 36,386 per sq metre will be provided.

Rs 39,030 per sq metre will be paid for commercial buildings made of brick and Rs 45,921 will be paid for commercial buildings made with beams and columns.

100 per cent payment will be done for the commercial buildings costing up to Rs 5 lakh, and for the commercial buildings costing between Rs 5-15 lakh, compensation of Rs 5 lakh, along with 40 per cent will be paid.

For the commercial buildings ranging from Rs 15-30 lakh, Rs 9-15 lakh will be given along with an additional 30 per cent.

For a commercial building costing between Rs 30-50 lakh, Rs 30.5 lakh will be paid for the structures costing up to Rs 30 lakh, along with an additional 20 per cent.

For commercial buildings above Rs 50 lakh, Rs 17.5 lakh will be paid and an additional 10 per cent.

On loss of residential land, 75 sq metres of land will be provided. If the area of the land lost is larger than 75 sq metres, compensation will be provided for the excess.

In cases of loss of commercial land, 15 sq metres land will be provided.

Along with this, Rs 2 lakh will be given to the affected person who had been running the shop on rent.

Sinha said that all standards have been fixed in Joshimath under the displacement and rehabilitation policy, the process of which will start after the report of the investigative agencies.

--IANS

smita/fs/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)