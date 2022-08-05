Trai seeks views on AI, big data adoption to improve telecom services

Telecom regulator on Friday floated a consultation paper to seek public views on the adoption of and big data to improve and enhance network securities and efficiencies.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in its consultation paper on "Leveraging and Big Data in the telecommunication sector" has sought views on sectors where existing and future capabilities of the telecom networks can be used to leverage AI (artificial intelligence) and BD (big data).

The consultation paper follows a reference to the regulator from the Department of Telecom in June 2019 in which the department has sought recommendation from on leveraging AI and BD in a synchronised and effective manner to enhance the overall quality of service, spectrum management, network security and reliability.

The regulator has sought opinion on risks in the adoption of AI and BD, such as unethical use, bias in data and algorithms, privacy, model instability, regulatory and legal non-compliance, as well as ways and mechanisms to mitigate risks.

has fixed September 16 as the last date for comment on the paper and September 30 for counter comments.

