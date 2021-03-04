Transformation of armed forces a prerequisite to stay relevant: Bipin Rawat

-
ALSO READ
Armed forces, GOI committed to Make In India initiative: Bipin Rawat
Adversaries may take advantage if we don't have strong armed forces: Rawat
CDS Rawat pays homage, expresses gratitude to soldiers on Army Day
CDS favours reform of defence PSUs, exporting some military platforms
Army commanders to review Ladakh situation, internal reforms at 4-day meet
-
Chief of Defence Staff General
Bipin Rawat on Thursday said transformation of Indian armed forces has become a prerequisite to stay relevant in the fast changing geopolitical environment.
In his address to a webinar on Transformation: Imperatives for the Indian Armed Forces, he emphasised India was facing a complex and challenging security environment which calls for enhancement of military capabilities and requires addressing voids in national War-fighting ability.
"He outlined that transformation for Indian armed forces has become a prerequisite to stay relevant in the fast changing geopolitical environment and highlighted that a key strategic management competency is the ability to anticipate, prepare for and adapt to change," a Defence release said here.
The two-day webinar is being organised by the College of Defence Management (CDM) at Secunderabad here from Thursday.
He also stressed the significance of evolving doctrine, force structures, technology and sustenance to create a future-ready military.
The first day of the webinar included two major sessions on Organisational Imperatives and Structural Imperatives which were addressed by senior serving and veteran officers from the three Services, the release said.
As part of "Organisational Imperatives" for transformation, the speakers focused on the desired changes being sought in the Armed Forces, through promotion of jointness in training, staffing and procurement, it said.
The importance of restructuring of military commands into Joint Theatre Commands was also highlighted to achieve desired level of jointness in operations.
Various models of transformation were discussed to derive key concepts as applicable in Indian context, it said.
The afternoon session focused on issues pertaining to Structural Imperatives highlighting a conceptual framework on Theaterisation, for building a future-ready force.
The day's proceedings concluded with deliberations on a suggested model for Oceanic Theatre Command (OTC), the release added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU