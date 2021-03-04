261 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi; positivity rate at 0.39%

Delhi recorded 261 new cases and one fresh fatality on Thursday which pushed the death toll in the city to 10,915, authorities said.

These new cases came out of 66,432 COVID-19 tests conducted on Wednesday.

The infection tally crossed 6.40 lakh on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of active cases of the disease in the city increased to 1,701 from 1,584 on Wednesday, while the positivity rate rose to 0.39 per cent.

The city had reported 240 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate 0.35 per cent on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)