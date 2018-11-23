Travel bodies oppose Air India's move to shift to single GDS platform

Opposing move to shift exclusively to a single global distribution service (GDS) platform, travel industry bodies and have urged the AI management not to discontinue the inventory from other existing GDS providers.

In a letter to Thursday, the Association of (TAAI) and Federation of (TAFI) accused the airine of not consulting the stakeholders before making such a move which poses a "big threat" to its survival.

Last month, UK-based firm bagged the contract for Air India's domestic replacing Amadeus.

The new agreement, effective from this month, is to be fully implemented by the end of next year.

have been informed that will discontinue its domestic inventory from one GDS and phase out the other one as well during the next year, thereby continuing its inventory distribution with only one GDS provider, the letter stated.

"We earnestly suggest and request that this initiative by to disconnect its inventory from any existing GDS be immediately withdrawn," the letter said.

Copies of the letter were marked to Suresh Prabhu, his deputy and aviation R N Choubey.

In the letter, the two associations also claimed the support of the those "high volume" who have a sizeable percentage of Air India ticket sale.

Citing a host of challenges and difficulties in transition to a single GDS provider, the associations said, "We were informed that Air India had to take this initiative to save on GDS costs, which are high.

"We explained that that GDS cost is not as important as a seat sale. To lose out on the sale of a seat implies huge losses compared to the the saving on GDS distribution."



In the letter, the associations termed the move as the one which allegedly violates the "Competition Law" and could have financial implications for the carrier.