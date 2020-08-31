JUST IN
Treat PIL as representation on preventing waterlogging in Delhi: HC

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the AAP government to treat as representation a PIL seeking a lasting solution to waterlogging problem which plagues the national capital during the monsoon

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI

The Delhi High Court Monday asked the AAP government to treat as representation a PIL seeking a lasting solution to waterlogging problem which plagues the national capital during the monsoon.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the plea, by a trust, "is seeking a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in the city".

The court directed the Delhi government to treat the petition as a representation and take a decision in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case.

With the direction, the bench disposed of the plea by Anti Corruption Council of India Trust.

The trust's lawyers, during the hearing held via video conference, told the court that during the rains, the roads in the city turn into "mini rivers" and sought that the authorities be directed to take steps to prevent waterlogging in the national capital.

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 14:43 IST

