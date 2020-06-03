Tremors felt across Meghalaya as 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Sohra

A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, rocked the India- Bangladesh border on Wednesday morning but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The took place around 7.10 am and its epicenter was located at a depth of 55 km and a place 82 km southeast of Sohra, officials at the Regional Seismological Centre here said.

The tremor was felt by people across but there was no immediate report of any damage, a senior police officer told PTI.