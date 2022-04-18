Tripura CM Biplab Deb to meet Amit Shah today over state issues

-
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday evening over state issues.
Notably, Tripura has crossed the national average covering 50.32 per cent of rural households with drinking water tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scheme, said the state Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday.
Taking note of the state's performance, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has rewarded the Tripura government Rs 100 crore, Chowdhury added.
Tripura has urged the Bangladesh government to felicitate industries to set up units in Tripura to take the existing business relations between both countries to a new height.
Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who also happens to be the Finance Minister of the state, observed that both the countries will be equally benefited if Bangladesh Industries open manufacturing units in the state given the relaxations granted by the Government of India.
Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda will be visiting Tripura for a two day-visit to address a state conference of the party and to review the party's organizational progress.
Although dates are yet to be finalized, preliminary works to turn the maiden visit of Nadda after being appointed as the national president a success are underway, sources informed.
