Tripura tally at 24,921 with 193 fresh Covid-19 cases; adds 3 more deaths

Tripura on Monday reported 193
new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 24,921, a Health Department official said.
Three more people died in the state, following which the toll rose to 270, he said.
There are 5,692 active cases in the state at present.
So far, 18,936 people have recovered from the disease in the state.
Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.
On Sunday, 567 patients were discharged from the GB Pant Hospital, the main referral hospital for COVID19 cases, after recovery, officials said.
So far, 3,82,592 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Tripura, he added.
