Business Standard

Truck rams into bus in Haryana's Ambala, 8 killed, 15 injured: Police

Eight people were killed and around 15 injured on Friday when a truck rammed into a bus near village Kakkar Majra in this district, police said

Topics
Bus accident | Haryana | Death toll

Press Trust of India  |  Ambala 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

Eight people were killed and around 15 injured on Friday when a truck rammed into a bus near village Kakkar Majra in this district, police said.

The incident took place on the PanchkulaYamunanagar National Highway near village Kakkar Majra, which is around 25 km from here, when the bus from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh was on its way to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh.

Three passengers of the bus were getting off at Kakkar Majra when the truck rammed into it, police said.

The injured were admitted in civil hospitals at Ambala City and Naraingarh.

Most of the occupants in the bus were migrant labourers engaged in construction works, police said.

The deceased and injured were pulled out from the bus with the help of passersby.

The truck driver has been arrested.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 11:42 IST

