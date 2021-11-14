3 arrested for selling 20kg weed on Amazon India: Newspaper report

-
Madhya Pradesh’s police have arrested three persons for allegedly selling on Amazon India 20 kg of weed worth Rs 1.1 crore, Nai Duniya newspaper reported on Sunday.
Business Standard’s questions to Amazon India about the arrests were not immediately responded to, as a traders' association asked for government action against the e-commerce website.
Two people have been arrested from Bhind and one from Haridwar.
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that the National Crime Bureau (NCB) should take action against Amazon, saying the website had acted as seller, collected money, posted on their website, and earned commission.
“We are at a loss to understand why a technology giant does not use its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning(ML) to identify sale of illegal items while they continue to use these technologies to identify and copy the products of poor MSMEs and Indian Manufactures for creating their own private label products,” said CAIT in a statement.
