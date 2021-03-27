Two deaths, 495 new Covid-19 cases in Telangana in last 24 hours

Telangana recorded 495 fresh



cases, taking the gross to 3.05 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,685 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 142, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 45 and 35 cases respectively, a state government bulletin said on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on March 26.

The bulletin said 247 patients recovered from the infection on March 26.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,99,878, while 4,241 were under treatment.

It said 58,029 samples were tested on March 26.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 99,61,154.

The samples tested per million population was 2,67,629.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.06 per cent, while it was 94.8 per cent in the country, it added.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

