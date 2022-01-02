Two more arrested for killing of BJP workers, driver in Lakhimpur Kheri

-
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur violence: 'Yogi promised Ram Rajya, party workers running amok'
Lakhimpur: FIR says protesters attack BJP workers, no mention of killing
'Incidents' at Lakhimpur: Nobody won after the violence in the tiny hamlet
Big challenge for BJP in 2022 to save Gujarat; win Uttar Pradesh again
Top BJP leaders to meet morcha chiefs ahead of Assembly polls in 5 states
-
Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of two BJP workers and a driver during the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
They were held by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday evening.
With this, six persons have been arrested in connection with FIR number 220 which pertains to the killing of BJP workers Shubham Bajpai and Shyam Sundar Nishad and driver Hariom by an agitated mob after a car ran over four farmers. A journalist was also among the eight killed in the violence.
"Those arrested on Saturday in FIR number 220 were identified as Kawaljeet Singh of Khairatiya village under Tikunia police station area and Kamaljeet Singh of Babaura under Palia police station," the SIT said in a statement.
FIR number 220 invoked several sections of IPC including murder (302).
The other four arrested in this case include Vichitra Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Ranjit Singh and Avtar Singh. All the accused are in jail.
Violence had erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, 2021, when farmers were protesting the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Four agitating farmers were run over by a vehicle. Ashish Mishra son of Union minister of state for Home Ajay Misra was arrested in the case. Ajay Misra is currently the MP from Kheri Lok Sabha seat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU