Two more Omicron cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to four

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Omicron variant more likely to cause reinfection than Beta or Delta: Study
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Omicron has higher risk of reinfection than Delta, Beta variants: Singapore
'Omicron evades immunity from earlier infection more than other variants'
-
: Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported two more positive case of Omicron variant of COVID-19 taking the tally of the new strain to four.
The two new cases were reported from Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts, an official said, adding both persons arrived from foreign countries.
A 39-year old woman who recently arrived from Kuwait, tested positive for the Omicron variant, East Godavari District Medical and Health Officer K V S Gowriswara Rao said.
The woman who landed at Vijayawada on December 19 tested positive for COVID-19 and her samples were sent to CCMB Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result was declared as Omicron positive on December 23, the official said.
"She is presently in home isolation and doing well. Her primary contacts tested negative," the DMHO told PTI.
A 33-year old man landed in Visakhapatnam from UAE on December 15. He suffered from fever and underwent treatment also. His samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing which resulted in positive for Omicron, a Vizag health department official said.
He is currently in home isolation, the official added.
Earlier, a 39-year old woman and a 34-year old man, who, on different dates, came to the state from Kenya and Ireland respectively, tested positive for COVID-19 with the latest strain Omicron.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU