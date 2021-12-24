Delhi: Restaurant in Mehrauli sealed for violating DDMA guidelines

-
Amid rising Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi Police has sealed a restaurant in Mehrauli for allegedly violating DDMA guidelines, officials said on Friday.
As part of a series of inspections conducted in view of latest DDMA orders for prohibiting large congregations, a flying squad team went for a surprise inspection at Diablo restaurant in Mehrauli, District Magistrate Sonalika Jivani said.
There were around 600 people at the restaurant around 10.45 pm on Thursday. The restaurant had organised an event in complete violation of prevalent Covid protocols, she said.
"Immediately, the crowd was dispersed by the tehsildar (Mehrauli) and the premises were sealed on spot for gross violation of DDMA guidelines, especially in wake of the emerging Omicron variant of Covid," Jivani said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) M Harsha Vardhan said an FIR under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC has been registered against Diablo restaurant at Mehrauli police station.
In view of the rising coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had directed district magistrates to ensure that no gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year take place in the city.
Restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity.
Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.
