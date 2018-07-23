JUST IN
Police arrest third accused in Alwar lynching case, search on for another

Akbar Khan, 28, was allegedly lynched by a group of people who accused him of smuggling cows, police said

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

A third arrest was made on Sunday in the case of lynching of a 28-year-old man in Rajasthan's Alwar district which was handed over to an additional SP-rank officer for investigation.

"Naresh Singh, a resident of Lalawandi village, was arrested today. Police are on the lookout for another accused," SHO, Ramgarh Police Station, Subhash Sharma said.

Two persons were nabbed by police on Saturday.

Sharma said Naresh and other arrested accused, Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjeet Singh Sardar, were produced before a court, which sent them to five days' police remand.

Akbar Khan, 28, was allegedly lynched by a group of people who accused him of smuggling cows, police said.

Khan and his friend Aslam were taking two cows to their village in Haryana through a forested area near Lalawandi in Alwar district last night when five men attacked them, Sharma said.

They suspected that Khan was smuggling cows but the allegation is yet to be verified, Sharma said.

Dharmendra and Paramjeet were arrested yesterday.

Earlier today, the investigation into the case was handed over to an additional SP-rank officer by the IG of Jaipur range.

Inspector General (Jaipur range) Hemant Priyadarshy said an impartial investigation would be carried out. No culprit would be spared nor would any innocent be framed, he added.
First Published: Mon, July 23 2018. 07:05 IST

