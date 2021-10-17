U'khand achieves target of 100% first dose Covid vaccination: Dhami

-
Uttarakhand has administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population three months ahead of target, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday.
He told a press conference here that a total of 74 lakh people or 100 per cent of the eligible population across the state have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus.
Claiming that the target has been achieved three months in advance, the chief minister thanked all government, private and voluntary agencies involved in the exercise.
He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the supply of vaccine doses to the state from August onwards.
Also, as many as 34.68 lakh people in the state have been administered with the second dose, he said.
The chief minister also appealed to people who had taken the first dose to get their second dose on time.
He also said the process of inoculating people under 18 years will also begin as soon as permission for this is received.
