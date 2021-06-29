U'khand issues fresh SOPs for Char Dham yatra against HC's decision

-
Despite Uttarakhand High Court's order against holding Char Dham yatra this year, the state government issued a fresh set of COVID guidelines for the pilgrimage and said the first phase of the yatra will begin from July 1, while the second phase will commence from July 11.
As per the government, the COVID negative report is mandatory for those undertaking the yatra.
The state High Court on Monday had stayed the state Cabinet's decision permitting Char Dham yatra with a limited number of pilgrims and had also ordered live streaming of Char Dham shrines.
The standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for the residents of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.
While residents of Rudraprayag will be allowed to visit the pilgrimage site -- Kedarnath, locals from Chamoli district are permitted to undertake yatra of Badrinath. The residents of Uttarkashi will be allowed to visit Yamunotri and Gangotri in the first phase.
In the second phase, all the residents of the state will be permitted to take part in the yatra.
In view of COVID-19 and poor health preparedness, the decision of the government was put on hold by the High court.
The court asked the government to file the affidavit again by July 7.
Earlier on June 25, the State Cabinet decided to partially open the Char Dham yatra for locals in limited numbers from July 1. Initially, it was decided, the yatra would be opened for residents of Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag districts with a cap on the number of pilgrims to visit the temples daily.
The four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand are Badrinath, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri.
