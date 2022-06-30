Udaipur protest: Delhi Police detain nearly 70 members of VHP, Bajrang Dal

Nearly 70 members of right wing outfits and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) were detained by the on Wednesday for protesting without due permission at the Jantar Mantar against the gruesome murder of a tailor in on Tuesday, an official said.

"Around 70 members of the and have been detained from Jantar Mantar who were protesting there without prior permission," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Amrutha Guguloth.

She further said that no FIR has been registered in this incident.

The members of and gathered at the Jantar Mantar and raised slogans against the barbarism and demanded justice for the deceased tailor.

The members were seen holding placards that read 'give death sentence to Hindu killers', 'we won't let India turn into a Taliban state', among several others.

In a gut-wrenching incident on Tuesday, a tailor was hacked to death in broad daylight inside his shop on a crowded street in for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.

--IANS

uj/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)