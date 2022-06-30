Udaipur protest: Delhi Police detain nearly 70 members of VHP, Bajrang Dal

-
ALSO READ
Udaipur beheading: Centre asks NIA to take over the case, probe in'tl links
VHP, Bajrang Dal stage protests, demand ban on PFI, Tablighi Jamaat
Prophet remark row: VHP, Bajrang Dal demostrate in Delhi against protest
Bajrang Dal activist killed in Shivamogga, funeral process turns violent
Six arrested for Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murder in Karnataka
-
Nearly 70 members of right wing outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) were detained by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for protesting without due permission at the Jantar Mantar against the gruesome murder of a tailor in Udaipur on Tuesday, an official said.
"Around 70 members of the Bajrang Dal and VHP have been detained from Jantar Mantar who were protesting there without prior permission," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Amrutha Guguloth.
She further said that no FIR has been registered in this incident.
The members of VHP and Bajrang Dal gathered at the Jantar Mantar and raised slogans against the Udaipur barbarism and demanded justice for the deceased tailor.
The members were seen holding placards that read 'give death sentence to Hindu killers', 'we won't let India turn into a Taliban state', among several others.
In a gut-wrenching incident on Tuesday, a tailor was hacked to death in broad daylight inside his shop on a crowded street in Udaipur for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media over her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammed.
--IANS
uj/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU