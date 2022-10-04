JUST IN
Five reported dead, 1 injured in car-bus collision near Maharashtra's Latur
Former Brigadier BD Mishra takes oath as Meghalaya governor in Shillong
UGC directs institutions to get compliance officers for foreign students

UGC has written to all the 'higher educational institutions' (HEI) to appoint a compliance officer that would coordinate with the Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs).

UGC directs higher educational institutions to appoint compliance officers for foreign students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has written to all the 'higher educational institutions' (HEI) to appoint a compliance officer that would coordinate with the Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs).

In wake of the large inflow of foreign students coming to India for education, the non-availability of a designated person to be contacted by Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs)/ Foreigners Registration Offices (FROs) at the educational institutes, while processing service applications, is leading to unnecessary delays, difficulties and unintentional violations of visa norms by the foreigners causing undue harassment of foreign students.

"Looking into this, we have written to all the higher educational institutions to appoint compliance officers to coordinate with FRROs/ FROs for ascertaining the facts in respect of foreign students during grant of various services like visa registration, visa extension, exit permit etc. along with their attendance, academic performance and other academic records," M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC told ANI.

The UGC has also asked the HEIs to disseminate this information to all the colleges and institutes affiliated with the universities. Earlier, UGC had only written to HEIs to establish an Office for International Affairs.

"Many HEIs have already established this office. A staff member from this office can be designated as the compliance officer to coordinate with FRROs/FROs," the UGC Chairman added.

The UGC had earlier made it clear that the foreign students seeking admission through the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for recognized and authorized online programs will not need a passport as proof of their identity.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 13:49 IST

