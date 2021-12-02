UIDAI working with World Bank, UN to take Aadhaar technology overseas

-
ALSO READ
HC seeks UIDAI, Centre's response on new Aadhaar to existing card holders
UIDAI slashes Aadhaar authentication charge to Rs 3 from Rs 20: CEO
58 Aadhaar Seva Kendras out of planned 166 functional now: UIDAI CEO
No outages in facility linking Aadhaar with PAN, EPFO: UIDAI
PAN-Aadhaar linkage deadline extended by six months till March 2022
-
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is working with the World Bank and United Nations to replicate the Aadhaar architecture in other countries, a senior official said on Thursday.
UIDAI CEO Saurabh Garg also said the authority is forming an advisory board for different sectors for enrolments, authentication, customer relationship management, among others.
"We are working with international organisations like the World Bank and the UN system to see how we can help them, number one, a kind of digital international standard keeping in view the experience of Aadhaar.
"More importantly, how the digital architecture, the Aadhaar architecture can be replicated in other countries," Garg said.
He was speaking at a virtual event organised by the Payments Council of India.
Garg further said UIDAI is looking forward to having more partners from India who can help it in taking the Aadhaar technology overseas.
"In the Aadhaar ecosystem we realised we need to partner with others outside the UIDAI internal system. In the past we had people from the industry. We are forming an advisory board for different sectors for enrolments, updates authentication, customer relationship management, website design...," Garg said.
Besides, the UIDAI is working on alternative biometrics apart from fingerprint and iris.
"Apart from the finger, we already have iris but iris is more cumbersome to use and it requires special devices. That's why we are looking at facial authentication with due precaution," he said.
Garg said UIDAI is doing face recognition through registered devices but exploring if users can do it from their own mobile devices.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU