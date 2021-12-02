IIT students bag over Rs 1 cr packages at placement; Rs 2.15 cr top offer

-
ALSO READ
No proposal to rename IIT Madras as IIT Chennai: Dharmendra Pradhan
Merck donates Rs 1.7 crore to IIT Bombay for Covid-19 research
Union Home Min Amit Shah reaches Jammu; inaugurates new campus of IIT
This AI-based algorithm will help identify cancer-causing cell alterations
JEE-Advanced result 2021 declared: Delhi's Mridul Agarwal tops exam
-
Placement drives at various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) kickstarted on a high note with multiple students bagging packages of over Rs 1 crore and the institutions witnessing a higher overall performance than pre-COVID years, officials said on Thursday.
At IIT Delhi, at least 60 candidates received packages upwards of Rs 1 crore.
A student of IIT Roorkee secured an annual package of Rs 2.15 crore by an international tech firm.
Similarly, a student of IIT Bombay was offered USD 2.74 lakh per annum (roughly around Rs 2.05 crore) by Uber while an IIT Guwahati student was offered a package of Rs 2 crore per annum.
As many as five students of IIT (BHU) Varanasi secured jobs at Uber, one of the US' top firms. Of the five, one student received an offer to work in the firm's US office while another secured a package of Rs 2 crore.
A total of 55 companies handed 232 offer letters to IIT BHU students with an average package of Rs 32.89 lakh per annum and a minimum of Rs 12 lakh.
"There has been over 45 per cent increase in the number of offers received by the campus and over 35 per cent increase in the indicative compensation offered by companies visiting on December 1, 2021, in comparison to last year," Anishya Obhrai Madan, head of Office of Career Services, IIT Delhi, said.
"IIT Delhi students bagged over 400 placement offers, including its highest pre-placement offers in five years, by the end of the first day of the placement season on December 1. Many students also bagged multiple placement offers," Madan said.
While IIT Madras said it received 43 per cent more offers on the first day than last year, IIT Mandi reported a 16 per cent rise in the average salary packages.
At IIT Madras, a total of 176 offers were made by 34 companies on Day 1, its highest ever on the first day, the institute claimed. As many as 11 of its students received international offers.
"Domestic and global firms find IIT BHU students technically sound, innovative, team players and candidates with a well-rounded personality. For many years, top firms have offered the best pay packages to our graduates and this year is no different. It is a sheer privilege to know that companies of such stature are identifying the talent at our campus and trusting them to take the baton forward," Pramod Kumar Jain, Director IIT (BHU) Varanasi, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU