UK Covid variant to become more dominant in US by early spring, says Fauci

-
ALSO READ
Anthony Fauci shares Biden's concern that Covid-19 pandemic may get worse
Liberated to speak freely on risks of Covid-19 under Biden: Anthony Fauci
US could soon give 1 million Covid vaccinations a day, says Anthony Fauci
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Fauci says Astrazeneca vaccine pause unfortunate but a safety valve
-
The new strain of the novel coronavirus that first appeared in the United Kingdom will become more dominant in the United States by the middle of spring, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said.
"The projection that is made with regard to the UK [variant] is that by the end of March, the beginning of April it actually will become more dominant in this country," Fauci said speaking to reporters on Friday.
Fauci said that it is not yet clear whether the South African coronavirus strain - considered to be more infections than the original strain - will eventually dominate in the United States.
The UK coronavirus variant is currently present in at least 28 US states and has been identified in more than 315 patients, according to Fauci.
UK public health officials in December announced the emergence of the new coronavirus strain that is believed to be up to 70 percent more transmissible. The new strain was first discovered in southeast England in September and subsequently spread rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and continental Europe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU