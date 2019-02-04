Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya's extradition to India approved by UK minister

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Monday approved businessman Vijay Mallya's extradition to India.



India seeks the 62-year-old businessman from Britain to face criminal action relating to loans taken out by his defunct Airlines. Mallya is wanted for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.



Mallya has 14 days from Monday to apply for leave to appeal the decision, according to news agency ANI.

On December 10, 2018, a UK court had ordered Mallya's extradition to India. Westminster Magistrates' Court Chief Magistrate Judge Emma Arbuthnot had ruled that Mallya could be extradited to India to stand trial on the charges brought by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate.

The judge had referred the extradition case to UK's Secretary of State.

On January 5, 2019, Mallya received another blow as a Mumbai court declared him a "fugitive economic offender" (FEO). Mallya became the first businessman to be declared an FEO under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, which came into existence in August 2018.